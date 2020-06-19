10 Facts About The Organisation Of Eastern Caribbean States

Thursday, June 18, 2020 (OECS) In honour of the 39th Anniversary of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States and the 10th Anniversary of the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union, here are ten (10) facts about the Organisation:

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven (7) Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other and promote unity among the Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The 1981 Treaty was replaced on June 18th 2010 with the Revised Treaty of Basseterre, creating an economic union. The Eastern Caribbean Economic Union, or OECS Economic Union, celebrates 10 years today June 18th 2020! The OECS Economic Union has seven (7) participating Member States referred to as Protocol Member States. All citizens of the seven (7) OECS Protocol Member States are entitled to indefinite stay and access to jobs within the Economic Union. The OECS Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) is one of only four Monetary Unions in the world. The Eastern Caribbean Dollar (EC$) is the strongest currency in the Caribbean Region. The OECS is an 11 Member State strong International Organisation. The headquarters of the OECS is located on Morne Fortune, Castries, Saint Lucia.

