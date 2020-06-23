10 illegal Haitians detained in St Kitts

Last Updated on June 23, 2020

By: Staff Writer

Yesterday morning, (Monday 22 June) Haitian Immigrants were detained by Police after an operation in Keys Village, St. Kitts.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force confirmed that the Haitians immigrants were in custody.

The Police said:

Ten nationals of Haiti are currently in Police custody. They were found sometime this morning in Keys Village.

Three individuals are still being sought up to press time.

According to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, the police is collaborating with the Department of Immigration on the matter.

Persons with any information regarding this matter are being asked to contact the Police at 465-2241 or their nearest Police Station.

