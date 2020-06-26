13 DETAINED HAITIAN IMMIGRANTS TESTED FOR COVID-19

Last Updated on June 26, 2020

By: T. Chapman

The 13 Haitian immigrants who were taken into police custody, were tested for COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws made the announcement during her appearance at the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) COVID-19 daily briefing for June 24.

According to Dr Laws:

The Haitians who would have come ashore on Monday, at first we found ten and the ten were tested for COVID-19, the additional three persons will be tested tomorrow (Thursday, June 25).

The Police have yet to release a statement relating to the matter. However, they have indicated to this curation network that they are working along with immigration to investigate the matter.

Presently, there are 55 persons in quarantine at a government facility. At the moment, St. Kitts and Nevis is Covid-19 free.

