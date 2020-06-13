2020 Nevis Marathon and Running Festival cancelled

Last Updated on June 13, 2020

Photo caption: Mr. Greg Phillip, Race Director of the Nevis Marathon and Running Festival (file photo)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 12, 2020) – Nevis Multisport, organizers of the Nevis Marathon and Running Festival, have decided to cancel the 2020 edition of the sporting event.

Mr. Greg Phillip, Race Director, noted that a decision was taken to cancel the St. Kitts and Nevis running festival, which attracts international and regional competitors, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We took this decision as late as we could, and with as much deliberation as possible and reasonable. The precautions related to the coronavirus pandemic has caused us to decide as we have,” he said.

Mr. Phillip used the opportunity to thank those who have contributed to the event which is now in its eighth year.

Photo caption: Visitors running the Nevis Marathon and Running Festival 2018 course (file photo)

“The Nevis Marathon and Running Festival wishes to thank its sponsors, volunteers, athletes and spectators for their support over the years, and pledges, God willing, to host the 2021 edition with the level of quality and professionalism characteristic of the event.,” he said.

The next Nevis Marathon and Running Festival is planned for Saturday, September 04, 2021.

The event which is hosted on Nevis normally takes place on the first weekend of September.

It covers race distances of 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon.

Mr. Phillip believes that Nevis Marathon and Running Festival is a unique event because the marathon’s course is one of the more challenging there is, as it circumnavigates the entire island of Nevis.

Nevis Multisport is the same organisation which hosts the annual Nevis Triathlon in November. However, Mr. Philip indicated that a decision was pending on whether the event would be staged later this year.



