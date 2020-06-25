3 More Haitians Apprehended: 13 In Custody

Last Updated on June 25, 2020

By: T. Chapman

Police on St. Kitts have taken three more Haitian nationals into custody following the detainment of 10, who were apprehended in Keys on Monday 22 June.

The three men, who were being sought by police, were taken into custody between Monday night and Tuesday.

On Monday the police responded to a report of alleged illegal entry into the federation.

Presently, there are 13 Haitian adult males in custody.

Up to press time, law enforcement officials have not released an official statement nor have they answered questions relating to the matter.

While Immigration and Police are doing their investigations, there are many unanswered questions:

– When and how did they arrive in the Federation?

– Did a boat come in since the borders were closed?

– Who accommodated them?

– Will they be tested for COVID-19?

