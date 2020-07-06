Abbas aka ‘Ray Hushpuppi’ Obtained SKN Citizenship Through Marriage

Last Updated on July 6, 2020

By: Tito Chapman

Nigerian, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas nicknamed ‘Ray HushPuppi’ obtained his St. Kitts and Nevis Passport through marriage to a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis.

A Statement issued by the Citizenship By Investment Unit said:

We note that the Nigeria-born Mr. Abbas, 37, was granted a St. Kitts and Nevis passport in February 2020 by virtue of his marriage to Shawana Nakesia Chapman, 32, a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis by birth and the United States of America. Ms. Chapman, a resident of North Carolina, USA, married Mr. Abbas in Nigeria in October 2018, thereby conferring him with the right to St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship.

The statement further stated:

Any suggestion that citizenship was obtained through means other than marriage – such as the country’s Citizenship by Investment program, which includes rigorous background checks – is therefore utterly false and willfully misleading.

“Ray Hushpuppi” faces money laundering conspiracy charges in the United States, according to the Department of Justice.

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas appeared in a federal court in Chicago on Friday. He is accused of conspiring to launder hundreds of millions of dollars through cybercrime schemes.

