ADVANCEMENT OF HEALTHCARE AND HEALTH SERVICES REMAINS HIGH ON TEAM UNITY’S AGENDA

Last Updated on July 9, 2020

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 09, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) — The Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration will look to build on the tremendous strides made in advancing the delivery of healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis during its next five years in office.

In its first term, the coalition Government addressed a number of shortfalls in the health sector inherited from the former administration. This included extensive renovations to the JNF General Hospital and the Mary Charles Hospital, addition of an Oncology Unit at the JNF General Hospital, the construction of the Dr. Arthur W. Lake Mental Health Day Treatment Centre and increasing the fleet of ambulances on the island.

Aspart of its pledge to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis over the next five years, the Team Unity administration intends to invest even more in the delivery of healthcare, with the firm resolve to continue doing all in its power to meet the needs of the people.

“To do this, Team Unity will continue the build-out of the cardiac catheterization laboratory within the institution-based health service in order to address the high incidence of heart disease among our people. Catheterizations prevent the likelihood of blood clots that create heart attacks and thereby save lives. Given the high incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among our people, this laboratory service is a major development,” His Excellency the Governor General, Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, said while presenting the Throne Speech at the opening of the new Parliamentary session on Wednesday, July 08.

Thegovernment has also committed to the construction of a new health centre in St. Peter’s and a modern general hospital that will significantly elevate the provision of health services and treatment for patients.

Asoutlined in the Throne Speech, the St. Kitts and Nevis Government will also “renovate and repair the property at Fortlands, Basseterre, earmarked as the new home of the Spectrum Centre in order to treat our nation’s children and young adults who have been diagnosed with autism [and] finalise the build-out of the National Health Insurance (NHI) in order to provide medical coverage to all, regardless of socio-economic status.”

Just two weeks ago on Thursday, June 25, the government commissioned the brand new Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility at Station Street, Tabernacle where improved health services are now offered to residents of that village and surrounding communities.

