The contestants for the 40th edition of the Haynes Smith Ms. Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant arrived on the island on Friday all ready and raring to go for the Pageant slated for Monday December 30 at 8pm at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. The contestants were hosted inside the VIP lounge at the RLB International Airport shortly after their arrival an greeting by organizers of the competition before being whisked away in a limousine to take a brief drive through of Basseterre and then to Frigate Bay where they had lunch at the Sugar Bay Club. Each contestant spoke about their preparations and what patrons to the show can expect from the exhibition of their talents. The contestants are:

Ms. USVI Kleshelle Gaskin



Ms. St. Kitts Avanya Richards



Ms. Nevis Shadiah Mitchell



Ms. Barbados Kyla Ward



Ms. St. Lucia Kersandra Richards



Ms. St. Maarten Shaneisha Robinson



Ms. Trinidad and Tobago Karisa Bislal



Ms. St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ikeya Providence



Ms. Guyana Christal De Jesus



Ms. Dominica Kyanna Dyer



Ms. Anguilla Kyliah Baird



Each contestant promised a strong dramatic performance in their talent section and encouraged patrons to come out in their numbers to witness the event. This weekend, the contestants will be hosted by the Governor General, Sir Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, Member of Parliament for Constituency 3 Konris Maynard and Senator Akilah Byron Nisbett.

