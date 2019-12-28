All 11 Contestants Ready For the 2019 Haynes Smith Ms. Caribbean Talented Teen
The contestants for the 40th edition of the Haynes Smith Ms. Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant arrived on the island on Friday all ready and raring to go for the Pageant slated for Monday December 30 at 8pm at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. The contestants were hosted inside the VIP lounge at the RLB International Airport shortly after their arrival an greeting by organizers of the competition before being whisked away in a limousine to take a brief drive through of Basseterre and then to Frigate Bay where they had lunch at the Sugar Bay Club. Each contestant spoke about their preparations and what patrons to the show can expect from the exhibition of their talents. The contestants are:
Ms. USVI Kleshelle Gaskin
Ms. St. Kitts Avanya Richards
Ms. Nevis Shadiah Mitchell
Ms. Barbados Kyla Ward
Ms. St. Lucia Kersandra Richards
Ms. St. Maarten Shaneisha Robinson
Ms. Trinidad and Tobago Karisa Bislal
Ms. St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ikeya Providence
Ms. Guyana Christal De Jesus
Ms. Dominica Kyanna Dyer
Ms. Anguilla Kyliah Baird
Each contestant promised a strong dramatic performance in their talent section and encouraged patrons to come out in their numbers to witness the event. This weekend, the contestants will be hosted by the Governor General, Sir Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, Member of Parliament for Constituency 3 Konris Maynard and Senator Akilah Byron Nisbett.