Anguilla Progressive Movement Wins General Elections

Last Updated on June 30, 2020

By: Tito Chapman

A new day has dawned for Anguilla……The Anguilla Progressive Movement, APM won the elections in Anguilla last night. The rebranded party won 7 seats: 4 district seats and 3 at large seats.

The former ruling administration, the Anguilla United Front won 4 seats.

Anguilla’s youngest political representative, Hon. Dee-Ann Kentish Rogers

The biggest upset of the night was the changing of guard in District 4. Former 2018 Miss Universe Great Britian, 27 year old Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers, an Attorney at law defeated 72 year old former Premier, Victor Banks.

Banks, who first won his seat in 1981, was then the youngest government minister at 33. With the victory, Kentish-Rogers has now etched her name in Anguilla’s political history books as the youngest political representative.

The APM winning team comprises of Dr. Ellis Lorenzo Webster, Dee-Ann Kentish Rogers, Merrick Richardson, and Haydn Hughes as the district representatives; and Kyle Hodge, Kenneth Hodge and Quincia Gumbs-Marie as the island-wide representatives.

The opposition district winners are Cora Richardson-Hodge, Evans McNiel Rogers, Cardigan Connorand and Jose Vanterpool as the island-wide winner.

