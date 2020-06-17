ASHMEAD NEDD JOINS LEEWARD ISLAND HURRICANES

Last Updated on
By: T. Chapman
Leeward Island Hurricanes snatched spinner Ashmead Nedd in the first round of the 2020-2021 West Indies Professional Players Draft for the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup and the West Indies Championship hosted by Cricket West Indies via a Zoom meeting on Monday. The process was monitored by KPMG, partners of CWI.
With two picks each, representatives of each franchise brought their contracted squad up to 15 players.
Nedd, who hails from Guyana was one of the leading performers for the West Indies at the ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.
He also brings experience from the West Indies Emerging Players – winners of the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup last November.
Tyrone Williams Jr. of Antigua and Barbuda was picked by the Leewards in the second round.
SELECTED PLAYERS:
ROUND 1
- Leewards Hurricanes – Ashmead Nedd
- Windward Volcanoes – Kevin Stoute
- Jamaica Scorpions – Odean Smith
- Guyana Jaguars – Ramaal Lewis
- TT Red Force – Bryan Charles
- Barbados Pride – Kyle Hope
ROUND 2
- Leewards Hurricanes – Tyrone Williams Jr.
- Windwards Volcanoes – Larry Edwards
- Guyana Jaguars – Tevin Imlach
- Jamaica Scorpions – Alwyn Williams
- TT Red Force – Isaiah Rajah
- Barbados Pride – Shamar Springer
Included in the Hurricanes lineup of contracted players are three Kittitian and three Nevisian players:
Sheno Berridge
Jeremiah Louis
Terance Warde
Colin Archibald
Ross Powell
Kian Pemberton