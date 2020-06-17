ASHMEAD NEDD JOINS LEEWARD ISLAND HURRICANES

Last Updated on June 17, 2020

By: T. Chapman

Leeward Island Hurricanes snatched spinner Ashmead Nedd in the first round of the 2020-2021 West Indies Professional Players Draft for the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup and the West Indies Championship hosted by Cricket West Indies via a Zoom meeting on Monday. The process was monitored by KPMG, partners of CWI.

With two picks each, representatives of each franchise brought their contracted squad up to 15 players.

Nedd, who hails from Guyana was one of the leading performers for the West Indies at the ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.

He also brings experience from the West Indies Emerging Players – winners of the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup last November.

Tyrone Williams Jr. of Antigua and Barbuda was picked by the Leewards in the second round.

SELECTED PLAYERS:

ROUND 1

Leewards Hurricanes – Ashmead Nedd

Windward Volcanoes – Kevin Stoute

Jamaica Scorpions – Odean Smith

Guyana Jaguars – Ramaal Lewis

TT Red Force – Bryan Charles

Barbados Pride – Kyle Hope

ROUND 2

Leewards Hurricanes – Tyrone Williams Jr.

Windwards Volcanoes – Larry Edwards

Guyana Jaguars – Tevin Imlach

Jamaica Scorpions – Alwyn Williams

TT Red Force – Isaiah Rajah

Barbados Pride – Shamar Springer

Included in the Hurricanes lineup of contracted players are three Kittitian and three Nevisian players:

Sheno Berridge

Jeremiah Louis

Terance Warde

Colin Archibald

Ross Powell

Kian Pemberton