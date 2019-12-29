Baley Crowned National Carnival Queen

2019-2020 Ms. National Carnival Queen Hardai Baley

By : Contributor

Hardai Baley was crowned Miss National Carnival Queen on Friday night at Sugar Mill – Warner Park after a keenly contested show.

Edging out her closest competitor by 34 points, Baley amassed 853.5 points.

She won the Swimwear and Evening Wear segments. Baley also won the awards for Miss Amity and Most Popular on Social Media award.

Jacynthia Tesheira placed 1st Runner Up with 819.5 points while Nakita Thibou secured the Second Runner.

Thibou scored 815.5 points and won three of the top segments. She won Best Interview, Best Performing Talent and Best National Pride costume.

Kalia Daniel took the Most Photogenic award and the Chairperson’s award.