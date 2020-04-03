BANK OF NEVIS COVID-19 RELIEF MEASURES

3rd April 2020



Dear Valued Customers,



The Bank of Nevis Limited is acutely aware of the negative impact of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is having on the lives of our valued customers. Accordingly, the Bank has introduced a suite of measures aimed at providing relief for affected personal, small business and

commercial customers in good standing. These relief measures include the following:



 Moratorium of up to six months on loan payments upon request

 Waivers for the next six months on:

 Late fees and overlimit fees on credit cards

 Late fees on loan repayments

 Overdraft excess fees

 Monthly rental fees on POS Terminals.

 10% increase on personal and small business overdrafts at no extra cost.

 Debt restructuring to be considered on a case by case basis.



To facilitate your request for a moratorium on monthly payments, kindly send us an email at covid19help@thebankofnevis.com or contact your respective loan officer at 469-5564.

During these difficult times we understand that access to financial services is critical and therefore we continue to encourage you to access our services through our alternative banking channels including our ATMs and Online Banking Platform.



The safety and well-being of our customers are important to us and accordingly we recommend that you continue to follow the preventative guidelines issued by the local health authorities to protect yourself and your families. We remain committed to preventing the spread of the virus

and will continue to monitor the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic and update you accordingly.

L. Everette Martin

General Manager