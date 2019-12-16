PRESS RELEASE

Capelli Sport Announces Partnership with St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association

December 16, 2019

New York, NY – Capelli Sport is proud to announce a new partnership with the St. Kitts Nevis Football Association. With a multi-year agreement in place, Capelli Sport will become the Official and Exclusive Uniform, Apparel and Equipment Supplier for the football association that is affiliated with the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) and is one of the 41 Member Associations of the Confederation of North & Central America and the Caribbean Association of Football (CONCACAF).

The St. Kitts Nevis Football Association (SKNFA), is the governing body of football on the Caribbean island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis servicing both the Men’s and Women’s national teams, and Capelli Sport, the international sportswear and team wear brand, have announced a long-term partnership between the organizations.

“We are thrilled to partner with an international football association the likes of St. Kitts and Nevis.” said Capelli Sport President and CEO George Altirs. “Continuing to expand our reach into the Caribbean is so important, and we are proud to be a part of it. We look forward to supporting the Football Association and its players on and off the field”, Altirs continued.

“Our Executive Committee is enthusiastic about this new partnership with Capelli Sport,” SKNFA’s General Secretary Stanley Jacobs said. “As a growing football association based in our geographic region, Capelli Sport offers a sharp, fresh, quality look for our players as they train and compete locally, nationally or internationally. We look forward to developing a strong, fruitful partnership in the coming years.”

SKNFA is one of 31 Member Associations of the CFU, and one of 41 Member Associations of CONCACAF. The SKNFA was founded in 1932. The purpose of the football association, then and now, is to develop, promote and manage football throughout the nation.

Capelli Sport was founded in 2011 by President and CEO George Altirs, with the mission to provide quality, functionality and design for high-level performance on the field. Altirs’ more than 30 years in the apparel, fashion and accessory business with parent company, GMA Accessories, led to the creation of Capelli Sport. The brand’s innovative, world-class training gear, equipment and uniforms have yielded many global recreational, youth, club, collegiate, semi-professional and professional sports partnerships.

About Capelli Sport

Capelli Sport is an innovative sportswear and team wear brand focusing on design of the highest quality, latest fabric technology and design functionality for world-class performance on the field. For more information on Capelli Sport, current partners, and how to join the team SHOP CAPELLI SPORT, visit the ONLINE CATALOG PAGES at capellisport.com, follow them on Twitter (@capellisport) and Instagram (CapelliSport), or visit the Capelli Sport Facebook page.

