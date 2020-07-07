Carib Brewery Donates Hand Sanitizers to the SWMC

Last Updated on July 7, 2020

Caption: Carib Brewery Brand Manager Yannick Martin presents a bottle of hand sanitizer to Jamella Christopher, Senior Manager in charge of HR and Communications at the SWMC. Looking on is Romaine Belgrove, senior driver at the corporation. Carib Brewery donated 120 bottles of sanitizer to the SWMC.

Carib Brewery recently donated 120 bottles of hand sanitizers to the St. Kitts Solid Waste Management Corporation, as the workers remain on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19. Yannick Martin, Brand Manager at Carib Brewery, during a brief handing over of the sanitizers, said Carib Brewery recognizes the contribution of the SWMC workers, hence the reason for the donation. “We are aware that solid waste workers are on the front line when they are dealing with various products that can potentially be contaminated and we want to ensure that they have the right tools to keep them safe as they carry out their duties,” Martin said.

In response, Ms. Jamella Christopher, Senior Manager in charge of Human Resources and Communications, thanked Carib Brewery for the donation. “On behalf of the cooperation, we thank you and it’s very much appreciated, especially seeing that we are on the frontline,” Ms. Christopher replied.

Also present at the handing over was Romaine Belgrove, Senior Driver at the SWMC. The Corporation has been taking measures to protect its staff against the novel coronavirus, while performing its duties in keeping the island clean. Both the landfill and office have been operating optimally at normal opening hours, but the protective measures continue to be in place to protect staff and customers who visit the corporation.

