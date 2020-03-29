CHANGE IN SKELEC’S OPERATING HOURS





Basseterre, St. Kitts (March 29, 2020)— The St Kitts Electricity Company would like to inform the general public of a change in operations at the Main Office on Central Street, Basseterre.



Effective Monday 30th 2020, our Customer Service and Cashier Departments will be open from 10 am to 2 pm daily. During this period SKELEC will be adhering to social distancing guidelines and will only be allowing access to a few customers at a time.



SKELEC is also reminding customers that bill payments can be made online by signing up for Ebiz at www.ebiz.skelec.kn or through the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank, Republic Bank, and FirstCaribbean

Bank portals.



To contact our Customer Service Department customers are encouraged to call 465-2000 or email customerservice@skelec.kn for enquires and customer support.



The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. would like to thank the public for their understanding and support during this time.

For more information please visit our Facebook page: Skelec- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn.



