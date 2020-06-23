Chris Gayle opts out of 2020 CPL, reports ESPNcricinfo

Last Updated on June 23, 2020

By: T. Chapman

ESPNcricinfo, a cricket website is reporting that Jamaica’s Chris Gayle has opted out of the 2020 Caribbean Premiere League (CPL) a day before the players’ draft is set to take place on June 24.

CPL is scheduled to take place in Trinidad and Tobago from August 18 until September 10, once given permission from the local government.

According ESPNcricinfo Gayle communicated his decision on Monday to St Lucia Zouks, the franchise he was going to play for in this CPL, saying to he would not be available to play due to personal reasons.

