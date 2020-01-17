COCAINE SEIZED IN MAJOR BUST DESTROYED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 17, 2020 (RSCNPF): The 124 packages of cocaine that was seized by members of the security forces last year has been destroyed.

Members of the media were invited to witness the operation that took place on January 14, 2020. The street value of the cocaine was estimated at over $12 million Eastern Caribbean Dollars and the bust was one of the largest ever recorded. The Anti-Narcotics Unit destroyed the illegal substance along with thousands of kilograms of compressed marijuana and a large number of uprooted marijuana plants that had been seized by Police, in addition to a number of other exhibits.

Sergeant Carlene Phipps oversees the Anti-Narcotics Unit. She disclosed that the cocaine burnt was seized following a search carried out on a yacht that ran aground on Sunday, November 03, 2019. She also noted that no arrests had been made in the case. She went on to explain that the marijuana was seized from a number of operations as well as from packages handed over by Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise Department.

Photo: 124 packages of cocaine and other exhibits being burned at a secure site.

Sergeant Phipps reminded the public that the importation and distribution of marijuana is still an offense and can lead to an arrest.

“We know that the drug law has been amended where 15 grams is the legal limit that one could have but bear in mind that anything over 15 grams is arrestable. You can be charged with Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply,” she said.



— 30 —

Disclaimer

This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and or commentaries. The views contained within are not necessarily those of SKN PULSE.