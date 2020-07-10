Colin Archibald Named In St Kitts Nevis Patriots Squad

Last Updated on July 10, 2020

Photo Caption- Leeward Island player, Colin Archibald

By: Tito Chapman

Colin Kezron Archibald of Nevis has been selected to the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots team for the upcoming CPL tournament slated to be held in Trinidad.

Young Archibald is the only player from the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to be included in the lineup. The only other Leeward Island player in the squad is Antiguan Alzarri Joseph.

The 23-year-old has been making a name for himself in the cricketing circles. He made his List A debut last year on 15 November for the Leeward Islands in the 2019-2020 Regional Super50 tournament and his first class debut on 9 January 2020.

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots team which will be led by Rayad Emrit includes the likes of Australians Chris Lynn and Ben Dunk.

The full squad reads:

Rayad Emrit – Captain

Chris Lynn

Benn Dunk

Evin Lewis

Fabian Allen

R van der Dussen

Sohail Tanvir

Ish Sodhi

Sheldon Cotterell

Denesh Ramdin

Dennis Bulli

Alzarri Joseph

Joshua De Silva

Dominic Drakes

Jon Russ Jagessar

Sunny Sohal

Colin Archibald.

