Colin Archibald Named In St Kitts Nevis Patriots Squad
Last Updated on
By: Tito Chapman
Colin Kezron Archibald of Nevis has been selected to the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots team for the upcoming CPL tournament slated to be held in Trinidad.
Young Archibald is the only player from the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to be included in the lineup. The only other Leeward Island player in the squad is Antiguan Alzarri Joseph.
The 23-year-old has been making a name for himself in the cricketing circles. He made his List A debut last year on 15 November for the Leeward Islands in the 2019-2020 Regional Super50 tournament and his first class debut on 9 January 2020.
The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots team which will be led by Rayad Emrit includes the likes of Australians Chris Lynn and Ben Dunk.
The full squad reads:
Rayad Emrit – Captain
Chris Lynn
Benn Dunk
Evin Lewis
Fabian Allen
R van der Dussen
Sohail Tanvir
Ish Sodhi
Sheldon Cotterell
Denesh Ramdin
Dennis Bulli
Alzarri Joseph
Joshua De Silva
Dominic Drakes
Jon Russ Jagessar
Sunny Sohal
Colin Archibald.