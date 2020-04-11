Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Increase to 12
By: T. Chapman
St Kitts and Nevis has twelve coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the federation.
Yesterday, (Friday 10 April) Minister of State with responsibility for Health, Sen the Hon Wendy Phipps made the disclosure at the NEOC Briefing.
Phipps said:
We now have twelve confirmed positives. The individual is an Indian national who happens to be of the age of 21 years old who had direct contact with a previously announced case
The patient had already been placed in quarantine since March 29 when he was first named a contact of a previously confirmed case.
The distribution of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Federation is as follows: eight in St. Kitts and four in Nevis.