Cox Entrepreneur Praised For New Business Venture

Collage of photos with Hills and Valleys Hike and Tours Founder Wilroy Webbe.

By: Tito Chapman

Young Cox Entrepreneur, Wilroy Webbe has received praise for his new business venture – Hills and Valleys Hike and Tours, a small business that offers Hikes and Walking Tours to locals and visitors alike.

At an official networking event, family, friends and well-wishers extended congratulatory remarks as they waited to witnesss the launch of Hills and Valleys Hike and Tours official website.

According to Magrel Sargeant, Hills and Valleys Hike and Tours commenced operations in October. Their main attraction tour is a hike to the Saddle Hill Battery.

The new tour route, (from Cox) opens up the southern side of Nevis to residents and visitors. Prior to the launch of the route, Saddle Hill was accessed from one main point.

Fellow villagers: Hastings Daniel, former Deputy Premier – Hensley Daniel and Alstead Pemberton echoed that they were happy that a Cox man seized the opportunity to develop such a project.

Wilroy’s next door neighbour, Alstead Pemberton during his brief remarks said:

The trail is not an ordinary trail. You would be able to see the light house, Montpelier, and the Mondo Track.

Daniel expects Hills and Valleys to grow from strength to strength while Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, John Hanley extended best wishes from the Ministry and expressed that they are willing to offer assistance where a need arises.

Other brief remarks were rendered by Taj Taylor, Seba Jones, Morris Stapelton, Nakita Thibou and Anthony Gajor.

Hills and Valleys Hike and Tours also offers a walking tour through Charlestown, a hike to Nevis Peak and a hike to Russell’s Rest, (the waterfalls). Three of the four packages include lunch at Wilma’s Diner – a local restaurant owned by Chef Wilma Webbe, Wilroy’s mom.

In speaking with SKN PULSE, Wilroy emphasized that Hills and Valleys Hike and Tours guarantee not just a tour, we offer a different kind of adventure that you will never forget.

He outlined that visitors can book via Trip Advisor or through Facebook. Webbe used the opportunity to express thanks to everybody that has supported his venture thus far.

Wilroy said:

Hearty thanks to my Parents, Ms. Magrel Sargeant, my siblings and my extended family. Thanks to Alstead Pemberton, who willingly assisted in making the Saddle Hill tour a reality. To the tour guides: Maclean Edwards, (Saddle Hill) and Ervin Weekes, (Nevis Peak and Russell’s Rest) your efforts are appreciated. Additionally, I would like to thank, Nakita Thibou, Frederick Parris, Tito Chapman, Morris Stapleton, Marvin ‘DjWoodis’ Lewis and my support team.

If you have an idea, create your plan and make it happen. Wilroy Webbe