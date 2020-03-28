CUBAN MEDICS ARRIVE IN ST KITTS – NEVIS

By: Staff Writer

Earlier today, Saturday 28 March 2020, Jr. Minister of Health, Wendy Phipps and Chief Medical of Staff, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson welcomed and greeted health professionals from Cuba sent here to assist St. Kitts and Nevis in our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The contingent consists of nurses and Intensive Care Specialists.



The group of health professionals sent to Nevis is led by Dr. Elizabeth Olivia Correa – Epidemiology Specialist, accompanied by 1 ICU Nurse Specialist and 4 emergency nurses.



To this date, our country has reported two confirmed cases of Covid-19 on St. Kitts. Nevis has yet to record any cases. As per reports, 411 persons are being quarantined, 300 on St. Kitts and 111 persons on Nevis.

Officials continue to encourage citizens to practice good hygiene.

Let’s us contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.