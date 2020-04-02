CXC Makes Exam Preparation Easier With Centralised Learning Website

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – In light of region-wide disruptions of the academic term due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Caribbean Examinations Council® (CXC®) is well placed to facilitate continuous learning through the CXC Learning Hub.



The CXC Learning Hub is the Council’s e-Learning platform which provides a single collaborative and engaging space where learners, educators, parents and employers can access multiple high-quality resources. These resources support teaching, learning and assessment of the entire CXC suite of offerings – CPEA™, CCSLC®, CSEC®, CVQ, CAPE® and CXC-AD®.



In addition to providing access to learning support resources, the CXC Learning Hub provides the opportunity for continuity for thousands of teachers and learners across the region who are preparing for examinations. Through the CXC Learning Hub, teachers are able to create virtual classrooms where they can interact directly with students, in real time, incorporating content available on the CXC Learning Hub as well as their own content developed to support teaching and learning.



Resources previously offered on various CXC websites are now consolidated in the Learning Hub including past papers, interactive syllabuses (including specimen papers and mark schemes), digital toolkits, subject reports and exemplars.

Exemplars are actual candidates’ responses that are annotated with feedback from CXC Examiners to show how the response can be improved. The resources within the CXC Learning Hub cater to varying learning styles as users can explore written content as well as videos and slideshows.



In preparation for examinations, learners, parents and teachers can visit the CXC Learning Hub, at www.learninghub.cxc.org, to access a comprehensive collection of resources. There is no cost to sign-up, the content is available on-demand and the Learning Hub is optimised for mobile devices.







