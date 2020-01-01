Deputy Governor General On Queen’s New Year Honours List

By: T. Chapman

In the British New Year’s Honours List, Deputy Governor General, Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd M.H, BSc. (Education) has been awarded with Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (O.B.E) for her contribution to Public Service in Nevis.

Her Honour Mrs Liburd, who is presently the Deputy Governor-General for Nevis, previously served as an Educator.

Throughout her career which spanned 39 years, Her Honour served as a former Principal Education Officer, Education Officer, Headteacher and a Classroom Teacher.

According to a press release:

She also serves as a Church School Teacher, Youth Choir Director and Youth Fellowship leader.

Other Citizens of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis included in the honours list are:

Mrs. Josephine Huggins – Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George (C.M.G) for distinguished Public Service.

Dr. Leroy Richardson – Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (M.B.E.) for his contribution to Medical Services.

Analdo Bailey – Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (M.B.E) for his contribution to the Banking and Financial Sector.

Congratulations to Her Honour Mrs. Liburd and all other recipients from the team at SKN PULSE.