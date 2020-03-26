March 26th 2020



For Immediate Release



Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association

The Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has taken the decision to postpone its annual flag ship event; Hikefest. The Association is monitoring the pandemic closely and more information will be released as it becomes available.



The association apologizes to all its hiking partners and enthusiasts.



For more information please call the offices at 767 275 7454 or email info@dhta.org.

Disclaimer: This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and or commentaries. The views contained within are not necessarily those of SKN PULSE.