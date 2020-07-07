DR BERNICIA NISBETT TO SERVE AS NEW DEPUTY SPEAKER

Last Updated on July 7, 2020

By: T. Chapman

District Medical Doctor, Bernicia Nisbett will serve as the Deputy Speaker in the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis after been sworn in earlier today, (Tuesday 7 July).

At a brief ceremony held at government house on Tuesday, His Lordship Justice Trevor Ward QC swore in Dr. Bernicia Natoya Nisbett as the new Senator for the Government side.

Senator Nisbett’s appointment comes hours before the first sitting of parliament for the new Team Unity Administration term. Dr. Nisbett will serve in the capacity of Deputy Speaker of the Honourable House, which will convene for the first time tomorrow, (Wednesday, July 08) at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

His Excellency, Governor General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG CVO QC JP will deliver the throne speech at tomorrow’s sitting.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

