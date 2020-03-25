Photo – Dr Terrance Drew with advanced package

By: Erasmus Williams

Basseterre, St Kitts, March 24, 2020 – Former St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister the Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas and medical internist, Dr Terrance Drew, advocates in educating the St Kitts and Nevis citizens and residents on the coronavirus, COVID-19, have secured a number of tests kits.



“With the help of some very good friends and people who care about St Kitts and Nevis, we were able to secure test kits for the coronavirus, COVID-19,” Dr Drew said in a statement Tuesday.

Dr Drew, who received an advanced package said the full consignment which will arrive in St Kitts in a few days. will be offered to the Ministry of Health, “so that we can start to beef up testing.”



“With the number of tests done so far it’s certainly not enough. Moreover, we have to wait too long to get the results,” said Dr Drew, who pointed out that “the more we test as was done in South Korea, the more information we get in order to deal with this virus.”



Dr Drew said he is happy to hear that some things are being done.



“We now need to secure more ventilators , face masks, protective gear, more testing, another ICU area and bring in the Cuban specialists to help and fill the gaps,” said Dr Drew, who added: “we will aim to test at least 1000 (persons) with these kits.”



Dr Drew, who has been speaking about COVID-19 at press conferences, public meetings, during talks at primary and high schools, encouraged citizens and residents “to be calm and stay informed.”



“We will get through this together. At your service,” said Dr Drew, the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) NextGen SKN candidate for St Christopher 8 in the next general elections.