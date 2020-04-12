Easter Message: Rt Hon Dr Denzil Douglas

April 12, 2020





Easter Message to the Nation

Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas

Political Leader of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party





My fellow citizens and residents,





Easter time is always a special time for the People of our Federation. It is a time of deep tradition when we cook our special Easter meal of saltfish, coconut dumplings, ground provisions and “konke”. It is a time when we tend to gather in parks, pastures and cane fields around our nation to participate in Easter egg hunts and fly kites with our children.





It is also a time when we all pause in collective reflection to put life into eternal perspective as we ponder the awesome message of the Cross. The Cross for our Christian nation is a powerful symbol of God’s Love, Grace and Mercy to a world searching for meaning. It also offers a profound reminder of the constant and enduring presence of the Almighty walking among us in times of difficulty. The message of Hope and Rebirth that is captured in the story of the death and resurrection of our Savior Jesus Christ is needed now more than ever.





The public health crisis that we face in the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic also brings with it a forced economic recession that has created much disruption, hardship and anxiety for our people. On this Easter Sunday, I want to encourage us all to find Peace and Divine Reassurance that as Christ conquered death and grave, so too, with God’s help, our nation will overcome this latest challenge. Although we are all forced to stay in our homes over this long Easter weekend, we remain united by Love for one another and the Spirit of Easter. As co-creators with God, we stand firmly on the Divine Promise found in the Holy Bible in the book of Jeremiah Chapter 29 verse 11 – that God’s plans for us as His people are to Prosper us and not harm us. Rather, His plans are to give us Hope and a Brighter Future.





Although our Parks and Churches may be empty this Easter weekend, we stand reassured that the Tomb is empty as well. There is therefore no need to fear, but to look to the future with high expectation and anticipation, knowing that what is best for our nation is on the other side of this public health crisis.





Let us use this time to pray for healing in our land. Let us pray for the many people who perform essential roles on the frontlines. Let us pray for our elderly, our shut-ins and the most vulnerable among us.





The Easter story is our confirmation that this latest challenge has already been defeated. We must have faith that God will protect our people. We shall emerge from this crisis as one people, resurrected to the glorious light of a new day.





Happy Easter to all,

May God Bless our great Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis!