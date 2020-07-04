ECDU REVEALS PLANS FOR REOPENING OF DAY CARE CENTRES

Last Updated on July 4, 2020

Basseterre: St. Kitts, July 3, 2020: Director of the Early Childhood Development Unit (ECDU) in the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis Ms Kimona Browne says plans are underway for the reopening of day care centres.

Ministry officials and members of the Covid 19 Taskforce met to discuss the way forward to meet the needs of parents and day care centre proprietors, after extended closure brought on by the pandemic.

The Early Childhood Director and Permanent Secretary of Education Mr William Vincent Hodge then chaired several meetings with private and public centre supervisors starting Friday July 3 to sensitize them.

They explained the process of approval for the reopening of centres which it was revealed would be done on a case by case basis.

Advise from the National COVID-19 Task Force indicated that proprietors of each facility would have to apply through the Early Childhood Development Unit to start the process and work towards being approved for reopening.

Proprietors and Supervisors of nurseries and preschools were also invited to contact the Early Childhood Development Unit at 466 2810 on St. Kitts or 469-4651 on Nevis. This would provide guidance on the review of their facilities in keeping with COVID-19 safety requirements.

Permanent Secretary William Hodge stated that while covid 19 requirements would have to be adjusted to suit this specific age group of pre-schoolers, once an a facility has been checked and determined to be compliant with the new safety and health protocols for the Early Childhood sector, it would secure approval for reopening.

Meetings continue with supervisors on Monday July 6, bringing the total number of supervisors sensitized to 90 over a two-day period.

