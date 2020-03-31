STATUTORY RULES AND ORDERS

No. 9 of 2020

Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 2) Regulations, 2020

In exercise of the power conferred by section 5 of the Emergency Powers Act, Cap. 19.02, the Governor-General makes the following Regulations:

[Published 31st March 2020, Extra Ordinary GazettRegue No. 22 of 2020]

1. Citation and duration.

(1) These Regulations may be cited as the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 2) Regulations, 2020.

(2) These Regulations shall come into operation from 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday 31st March 2020 and shall expire at 6:00 a.m. on Friday 3rd April 2020.

2. Curfew.

A curfew is imposed every day for twenty-four hours except as may be approved by the Commissioner of Police.

3. Work remotely from home.

(1) All businesses and offices may continue their business operations by allowing their employees to work remotely from home utilizing virtual means, unless those employees are permitted to work under regulation 5 or are designated as being essential workers under regulation 7.

(2) Where a business is unable to continue its business operations by its employees working remotely from home, the business shall cease its operations for the duration of these Regulations.

4. Public Service, Statutory Bodies, State-owned Enterprises and Courts.

All persons employed within the public service, a statutory body, a State-owned enterprise or the courts shall work remotely from home, except as may otherwise be directed by the Secretary to the Cabinet.

5. Closure of businesses and exceptions.

(1) All businesses and establishments shall remain closed except for the following businesses which may remain open for any period within the specified time

(a) hospitals and medical facilities;

(b) pharmacies and medical supply establishments; (c) businesses licensed to provide security guard services;

(d) such other businesses or undertakings as may be specifically exempted, in writing, by the Commissioner of Police provided that the owner or operator of an establishment specified in paragraphs (a) to (d) shall adhere to social distancing and physical distancing protocols pursuant to regulation 6.

(2) Subject to sub-regulation (3), all works of construction of any sort (apart from

urgent plumbing, electrical, roof repairs or other emergency repairs for a home or business)

shall cease.

6. Social distancing and physical distancing protocols.

Any establishment, that is permitted to operate pursuant to the provisions of these Regulations, shall make the necessary arrangements to facilitate social distancing and physical

distancing and shall

(a) ensure that all customers and staff maintain physical distancing of at least six feet (6ft.) in or outside of their business, if in a line to enter the business;

(b) determine the number of persons that may be permitted in the establishment at any one time by permitting one person for every thirty square feet of store space;

(c) place distance markers at least six feet apart, indicating where each customer must stand on a line at a check out point or other line;

(d) place distance markers at least six feet apart on the outside of the establishment, indicating where customers must stand while waiting to enter the establishment.

7. Shelter in place.

(1) Subject to sub-regulation (2) and in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, every person shall remain confined to their place of residence, inclusive of their yard space, to avoid contact outside of their family, except

(a) workers required to work under regulation 5;

(b) for essential travel to the doctor, pharmacy or the establishments referred to in regulation 5; provided that such persons shall ensure at all times to distance themselves at least six feet from any other person.

(2) For the purposes of this regulation, an “essential worker” includes essential officers of

(a) the Royal Saint Christopher and Nevis Police Force;

(b) the Saint Christopher and Nevis Defence Force;

(c) the Fire and Rescue Services Department;

(d) National Emergency Management Agency and Nevis Disaster Management Department, the National Emergency Operating Centre, the Health Emergency Operating Centre and any other Disaster Management Services;

(e) the prisons, correctional facilities, or other similar establishments;

(f) any hospital, health care or medical facility;

(g) Customs Department;

(h) Immigration Department;

(i) the Air and Sea Ports Authorities;

(j) essential media personnel of a Media House;

(k) the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Attorney General’s Chambers, Members of Parliament, the Secretary to the Cabinet;

(l) emergency technical personnel of any water, electricity or other sector encompassing the provision of electronic communications including print and electronic media.

(3) All essential workers shall at all times carry personal identification and official work identification where possible.

8. Education and religious instruction.

(1) All religious and educational places of instruction or worship shall remain closed.

(2) Sub-regulation (1) does not prohibit any activity referred to therein by electronic or virtual means.

9. Restriction on social activities.

No person shall host, attend or visit

(a) a private party;

(b) a recreational or competitive sporting event or other types of public entertainment;

(c) a wedding;

(d) a banquet, ball or reception;

(e) any other ceremony in any facility or public place;

(f) a funeral;

(g) a meeting of a fraternal society, private or social club or civic association or organization;

(h) any public beach;

(i) any bars or rum shops; or(j) any other type of social event.

10. Restriction on international travel.

(1) For the purposes of preventing, controlling and suppressing the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, with immediate effect

(a) except with the prior written permission of the Air Ports Authorities, all airports

including private airports and fixed-base operations shall be closed to incoming

international flights;

(b) all sea ports shall be closed to regional and international seafaring and private

boating; and

(c) a visitor shall not be permitted to enter and disembark for any reason, including transiting through Saint Christopher and Nevis.

(2) The restriction contained in paragraph (1) does not apply to

(a) outgoing flights or outgoing ships, as the case may be;

(b) cargo flights or cargo ships, as the case may be;

(c) commercial courier flights;

(d) emergency medical flights;

(e) emergency flights approved by the Air Ports Authorities;

(f) flight carrying any diplomat.

(3) Notwithstanding sub-regulation (2), no crew member will be allowed or granted shore leave, unless for the purposes of operational difficulties and upon receiving permission

from the Airports Authorities or the Ports Authorities.

11. Restriction on domestic travel.

No person shall offer for hire or seek to travel on any inter island private commercial sea transport.

12. Restriction on road traffic.

(1) No person shall drive a vehicle on any public or private road for a purpose other than those purposes stated in regulation 5 or 7.

(2) The Saint Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the Saint Christopher and Nevis Defence Force shall have powers to stop any vehicle and inquire as to the purposes for which that vehicle is being utilized, and may arrest anyone found in violation of this regulation.

(3) For the purposes of this regulation, “vehicle” includes a motor vehicle or motorbike.

13. Public transportation.

(1) No person shall offer for hire or seek to travel on any motor omnibus, any motor vehicle for hire or reward, taxi or any passenger ferry.

(2) In this regulation, “motor omnibus”, “motor vehicle for hire or reward” and “taxi” have the meanings assigned under the Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 15.06.

14. Restriction on visitation.

No person shall visit or be permitted to visit

(a) any place of quarantine or isolation station;

(b) a patient in a hospital or residential care establishment or facility, including an elderly nursing home;

(c) a detainee in prison.

15. Penalty.

A person who contravenes or fails to comply with these Regulations shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding five thousand dollars or a term of imprisonment for a term not exceeding 6 months or to both and to forfeiture of any goods or money in respect of which the offence has been committed.

16. Revocation.

The provisions of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, No. 7 of 2020 are hereby revoked.

Made this 31st day of March, 2020.

SIR S.W. TAPLEY SEATON

GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD

Governor-General