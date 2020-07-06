Enoch Lewis Re-elected LICB President

Last Updated on July 6, 2020

By: T. Chapman

At the fifth annual general meeting of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board, Antiguan Enoch Lewis was re-elected President of the august body.

The AGM which was held virtually was convened last week, Saturday June 27, 2020.

The AGM resulted in the election of officers as follows:

1. President – Mr. Enoch Lewis

2. Vice President – Mr. Dennis Phillip

Lewis was returned unanimously. Both he and Phillip will serve in their respective capacities for 2 years.

Mr. Leon KUMA Rodney was nominated by the LICB to serve as Director on the board of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) while Mr. Gregory Willock and Mr. Carlisle Powell were selected to represent the LICB at the CWI shareholders meeting.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

