ESTIMATED BILLS FOR APRIL

Basseterre, St. Kitts (April 15, 2020)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. wishes to inform its customers of a change to its billing process for the upcoming billing cycle. Due to the government-imposed restrictions on movement our meter readers are unable to physically collect meter readings; as such, about 30 percent of our customers will receive an estimated bill for April.

April’s estimated bill will be calculated using an average of customer’s January, February and March bill. Customers who have received an estimated bill will see a change of the billing code on the inside of the bill. These bills will include the letter E which indicates an estimated reading.

SKELEC wishes to advise these customers that once the restrictions are removed, the company aims to follow up with an actual reading in the next billing period.

For more information about these estimated bills contact our Customer Service Department by emailing customerservice@skelec.kn.

Customers wishing to make bill payments during this time can do so online by signing up for Ebiz at www.ebiz.skelec.kn or through the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank, Republic Bank or First Caribbean Bank portals.

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. would like to thank the public for its understanding and support during this time. For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn

