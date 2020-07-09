First Dialogue In New DE-CODE Series Tackles ‘What Are We Worth?’

Last Updated on July 9, 2020

DE-CODE 1: With over 12 years of experience working with children and families in non-profit organisations and international schools, as a first generation Trinidadian-American, Whitney-Amanda Horsham, is deeply passionate about teaching young black people how to love and believe in themselves, despite what the world may say. Photo courtesy Whitney-Amanda Horsham.

UWI St. Augustine’s Cultural Studies Society Addresses Current And Topical Issues Faced By The Caribbean And Wider African Diaspora

July 8, 2020 – St. Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago…The Cultural Studies Society (CSS) at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St. Augustine, and friends have embarked on retelling our Caribbean stories with theseries entitled DE-CODE. DE-CODE aims to build knowledge surrounding many of the issues that are currently topical and important for the Caribbean and wider African diaspora. Launching with an online series of public dialogues, the initiative will commence on Tuesday July 14, 2020 via Zoom with the session, ‘What are we worth? – Discussions on equality, human rights and social justice’. The first discussion, which will also be streamed on Facebook LIVE, will feature Whitney-Amanda Horsham, Isoke Edwards, Carliena Holder and Muhammad Muwakil.

DE-CODE 2: A graduate of Howard University, the dynamic and vocal entrepreneur, Isoke Edwards, who was raised in East Port of Spain, has a multi-dimensional background in TV production, yoga instruction, peri-steam hydrotherapy and organic farming. Photo courtesy Isoke Edwards.

DE-CODE was conceptualised to nurture awareness, empathy, compassion and transformation surrounding issues including identity, racism, classism, colourism, structural inequality, representation, citizenship and social justice. To support this objective, the format of the online dialogues has beendesigned to facilitate expression, connection with our realities and the much-needed process towards individual and collective healing. In this vein, feature presentations will be followed by smaller breakout discussions, a Q&A session and a reflection component.

As a Caribbean woman, educator, theatre practitioner, freelance media professional and Cultural Studies MA student, who hails from the hills of Morvant and works in the South East Port of Spain area, Carliena Holder has been involved in advocacy work for the past 14 years with a focus on issues of identity and representation. Photo courtesy Carliena Holder.

The CSS is an organisation at the UWI, St Augustine, led by students of the Cultural Studies programme. The purpose of the organisation is to promote discussion, debate and awareness of the various issues that underscore our society, culture and how we see ourselves and others as Caribbean people. To be a part of the first DE-CODE discussion, please register in advance via http://bit.ly/DECODESession1Reg. For more information, connect with the CSS via IG and FB @culturalstudiessociety or email uwiculturalstudies.society@gmail.com.

With a drive to be a transformative force within his Caribbean space, the vocalist, musician, spoken word artist and activist, Muhammad Muwakil, has amassed noteworthy experience in working with youth as he strives to use his art form to raise awareness and inspire change in his community, country and the region. Photo courtesy Muhammad Muwakil.



WHAT:​DE-CODE Session 1: What are we worth? – Discussions on equality, human rights and social justice

WHO:​​​Cultural Studies Society at UWI, St. Augustine

WHEN:​​Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. AST

WHERE:​​Zoom and streaming via FB LIVE@culturalstudiessociety

REGISTRATION:​Register in advance at http://bit.ly/DECODESession1Reg

For media inquiries, please contact:

Liza Miller, Managing Director

estuary PR Limited

p: +1 (868) 367-5295

e: liza@estuaryPR.com

www.estuaryPR.com

