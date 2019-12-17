Former Guyana and West Indies batsman Basil Butcher Dies

Former Guyana and West Indies batsman Basil Butcher passed away yesterday in Florida.

At the time of his passing, Basil Butcher was 86 years old. In 1970, he was named Wisden Cricketer of the year.



The West Indies cricket team took to twitter last night to express the “sad news for the West Indies cricket family”.

The team’s social media handle tweeted:

He was a brilliant middle-order batsman who played 44 Tests: 3,104 runs with 7 centuries. May he rest in peace