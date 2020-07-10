THE XXXVI APPAREL COMPANY

FRONTLINE WORKER TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

By: T. Chapman

On Friday afternoon Minister of Health, Akilah Bryon Nisbett announced that St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded another positive case of coronavirus.

The announcement came during an emergency briefing of the National Emergency Operations Centre.

According to Bryon Nisbett, the patient is a frontline worker who provided care to a recently announced case.

With the latest update, St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded 17 cases. 15 persons have recovered while 2 persons are in isolation.

There has been no deaths to date.

