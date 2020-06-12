Last Updated on June 12, 2020

Photo: Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, June 12, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – With no new cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus reported in the Federation to date, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has announced further relaxation to some of the restrictions enacted under the Emergency Powers Act, including the length of the nightly curfews.



In a televised address to the nation today (Friday, June 12), Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris stated that, “There continues to be no 24 hour curfew, a total lockdown, and beginning this weekend, on Saturday 13th to Saturday 27th June, the curfew will commence at 12:00 midnight and end at 5:00 am daily.”



The updated regulations, which will run for two weeks from Saturday, June 13 to Saturday, June 27, will be published under SR&O No. 25 of 2020. The current Regulations, No. 19 under the Emergency Powers Act, conclude at 5:00 am tomorrow, Saturday, June 13.



Understanding the important role of the church in today’s society, Prime Minister Harris stated that, “The relaxation of the curfew hours commencing at midnight, will also facilitate nightly religious services with the same protocols already agreed for day time services. At this time our country needs more prayer not less, and I am happy that we can advance the spiritual growth and corporate fellowship that mean so much to me personally and to our people in general.”



Moreover, beaches across the country will now be opened from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm daily for the purpose of exercise.



Prime Minister Harris added, “The suspension of the retail liquor licence has been removed and bars are to be opened. However, physical distancing measures must be adhered to. Likewise, restaurants are to be opened for in-dining, while complying with physical distancing measures. Table allocations should be between two and four persons and spacing between tables should allow a minimum of six feet between patrons.”



In light of this, restaurants are required to establish appropriate sanitization programmes for employers and patrons, and patrons are required to wear masks, except when eating and drinking.



Prime Minister Harris noted that while St. Kitts and Nevis continues to make good progress in the fight against the Novel Coronavirus, “I continue to encourage you to be safe by adhering to all the health and safety measures that have been put in place, namely, wearing of the mask in public places, washing of hands and physical distancing.”



-30-



