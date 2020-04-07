Government Implements Zoning Scheme To Control Shoppers



By: T. Chapman



The government of St. Kitts and Nevis has introduced a zoning scheme for persons wishing to visit the supermarkets, pharmacies and banks

during the 12 hours partial curfew starting tomorrow Wednesday 8 April and continues on Thursday 9 April.

The zoning scheme consists of four zones, two in St. Kitts and two on Nevis.

As per the guidelines, only person will be allowed to leave their house.



Persons in Zone 1, East Basseterre to Lavington Village will be allowed to leave their homes and enter the city for shopping on Wednesday April 8 between 7am – 3pm

While persons residing in Zone two – Central Basseterre, West Basseterre to Parsons and St Peters get their opportunity on Thursday April 9 at 7am – 3pm.

On Nevis, residents in Zone three, which comprises of St. Paul, St. Thomas and St. James, will shop in Charlestown on Wednesday. Residents of Zone four, St. John and St. George will shop on Thursday.

The country will return to full lock down from 7pm Thursday April 9.