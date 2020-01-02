Grand Masters Band Captures Road March Title

Official Grand Masters Graphic – 2019 Road March Champions

By: Tito Chapman

The self proclaimed ‘Horny Band’ Grand Masters were announced as the 2019-2020 Roach March Champions earlier today by Chairman Noah Mills through a Facebook Live from the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee page.

Grand Masters edged out the crowd’s favorite Nu Vybes Band International by 3.44 percentage points to win the coveted title with their hit song, ‘Lift Off De Stress’.

However, ‘Area Code’ by Nu Vybes Band International was adjudged the Most Popular Song.

The criteria as disseminated included: Lyrics – (20), Popularity – (10), Music – (30), Perfomance – (25) and Crowd Response – (15).

The results as announced where as follows:

Winner: Grand Masters Band – Lift Off Your Stress (88.08%)

1st Runner Up – Nu Vybes Band – Area Code (84.64%)

2nd Runner Up – Kollision Band – Dust In Wind (82.77%)

3rd Runner Up – Small Axe Band – Stink and Dutty (76.97%)