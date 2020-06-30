Hazel Webster Appointed Director Of Carnival For St. Kitts & Nevis

Last Updated on June 30, 2020

By: Staff Writer

The Ministry of Culture has announced the appointment of a Director of Carnival in the person of Ms. Hazel Webster.

According to a press statement issued earlier today, her appointment is a step towards strengthening the administrative operations of the Secretariat of the St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee.

Effective July 2020, Webster will begin the ground work to fulfill the comprehensive enhancement program envisioned by Minister of Culture, Jonel Powell.

In her new role as Carnival Director, Hazel will be a full time employee of the Ministry of Culture and she is expected to report to the National Carnival Committee and Chairman. However, she will have lead responsibilities to manage the daily activities of the office.

Additionally, she will also supervise the office staff, assist in coordinating the activities of all sub-committees and will liaise with various other internal and external stakeholder groups, including bands, troupes, contestants, calypsonians, soca artistes and sponsors.

Ms. Hazel Webster previously held the position of Senior Destination Management Coordinator for TDC Flamboyant Tours and has worked in the private sector for 29 years.

She also served as a Director on the Board for the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

In addition to the invaluable experienced gained in the corporate sector, Hazel, between 2018 & 2019, volunteered her expertise as a member of the Operations Committee, that is responsible for the production of the major pageants and competitions, including the Senior and Junior Calypso Monarch Competitions, Miss Swimsuit Pageant and Mr GQ Contest, National Carnival Queen Pageant, Miss Talented Teen Pageant, and others.

The National Carnival Act has always provided for a Director to help manage the day to day affairs of the Secretariat, but the position had remained inactive for decades.

