Hearing Of Petitions Challenging Elections Postponed

Last Updated on July 10, 2020

By: Erasmus Williams

Basseterre, St Kitts

Today’s hearing of election petitions by six St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) candidates challenging the results of the June 5 general elections has been rescheduled for next Friday 17th July.



No reason was given for the postponement but the new date has been confirmed by the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party legal counsel, Mr Sylvester Anthony Friday morning.



The hearing in the Civil Court, which was expected to discuss the procedures and the case management of the petitions, was set to be go before His Lordship Mr Justice Trevor Ward, QC.



The petitions were filed in the High Court by the SKNLP candidates – Marcella Liburd, St Christopher 2 (Central Basseterre); Konris Maynard, St Christopher 3 (West Basseterre); Steve Wrensford, (St Christopher 4); Kenneth Douglas (St Christopher 5); Leon Natta-Nelson (St Christopher 7) and Dr Terrance Drew (St Christopher 8).



A petition by Mr Ian Patches Liburd, the PAM candidate for St Christopher 1 (East Basseterre) was also listed for July 10.



The St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party candidates allege “massive fraud” in the June 5 2020 general elections.



“The petitions allege massive corruption in the elections, massive corruption,” the party’s legal counsel Sylvester Anthony said.



The SKNLP said the petitions are based on a careful and thorough examination of election data, eyewitness accounts from residents and citizens as well as reports collected from Inside and Outside Agents which monitored the voting process.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

