Hope and Hetmyer Lead West Indies To Victory

By: Sports Contributor

A solid patrnership worth 218 between Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope helped the West Indies to successfully chase India’s target of 288. With both batsmen scoring centuries, West Indies won quite comfortably in the first ODI in Chennai on Sunday.

West Indies now leads 1-0 in the three-match series.

Hetmyer, (139) and Hope, (102*) complimented each other well; Hetmyer was the aggressor while Hope rotated the strike. Together, they placed West Indies in a commanding position after losing Ambris early.

When Nicholas Pooran joined Hope, India upped the pressure but to no avail. The batsmen remained composed and continued picking up the singles.

Pooran finished off the innings with style by hitting back-to-back boundaries, with more than two overs left.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer scored half-centuries for India while Kedar Jadhav scored crucial runs towards the end to help India set a challenging total.

Cottrell, Paul and Joseph got two wickets each for West Indies.

Hetmyer was awarded with the Man of the Match while Hope received the game changer award.