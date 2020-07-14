Illegal dumpsites found on the Bay Road and Fort Thomas Hotel

Last Updated on July 14, 2020

Photo caption: Garbage on the lot of land along the Bay Road.

The Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) continues to warn persons against dumping garbage in places other than the Sanitary Landfill in Conaree. After discovering an illegal dumpsite in West Farm recently, SWMC Collections Manager Inita Lake also visited a location on the Irish Town Bay Road, containing plastic bottles, bags and an old bed. “These garbage can go in a bin and taken to the landfill and persons use here as an area they can just dump. This is a bed that somebody literally put here,” Ms Lake lamented.

Ms Lake believes most of the garbage found there is commercial waste and said businesses must take greater responsibility in their garbage disposal. She said the SWMC, through its Nosy Program, can assist businesses with garbage collection and disposal solutions. “It appears to me that someone who is running a restaurant and would have cleaned up and would come and dump them. All the plastic bottles, and Styrofoam…these are items that can be stored in bins,” she said. “Solid Waste provides a service that can assist every commercial place in St. Kitts…that’s the Nosy program and it’s just next to nothing. Small businesses don’t have to pay much,” Ms. Lake added. She promised that the SWMC will be staking out in certain places to watch for persons dumping garbage illegally.

Meanwhile, just up the road from that location in Fortlands at the Fort Thomas Hotel, a strewn of garbage heaps littered the yard of the old hotel site. Most appeared to be construction and household waste including shingles, pallets, an old toilet bowl and green waste. Garbage was also seen dumped along the shoreline beyond the hotel site. Persons caught dumping garbage illegally can be ticketed and fined a minimum of $500. Refusal to pay this fine, can result in a court appearance and a further fine of up to $20,000.

END

Disclaimer: This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and or commentaries. The views contained within are not necessarily those of SKN PULSE.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

