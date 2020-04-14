Jamaica Reports Record Rise in New Covid-19 Cases

By: Staff Writer

Minister of Health and Wellness in Jamaica, Dr Christopher Tufton reported Jamaica’s largest increase of positive tests for COVID-19 to date.



The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica now stands at 105.



Speaking at a press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister Tufton revealed that of the new cases, five were male and 27 female.



According to Tufton, the majority of the new positive cases are associated with a business processing outsourcing (BPO) entity located in St Catherine. with a staff complement of 787.