Jamaican Player Hits the Super Lotto Jackpot

Big winner! IGT Marketing Manager, Lisa-Marie Brown and Xesus Johnston (right), CEO at Prime Sports Jamaica Limited present an EC$4,560,000 cheque to Jamaican Super Lotto winner,

S. Graham during a ceremony held in the Supreme Ventures Boardroom in Kingston recently.

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 8, 2020: Friday 13th was not an unlucky date for one lottery player in Jamaica. Mr. S. Graham is EC$4.56 million richer after winning the recent Super Lotto jackpot on Friday, March 13th.







Mr. S. Graham received his cheque from Mrs. Lisa-Marie Brown, Marketing Manager, IGT, and Mr. Xesus Johnston, CEO of Prime Sports Jamaica Limited, on Tuesday, April 7. The winning numbers were 03-05-13-14-25, with Super Ball number 06.







Two Caribbean players hit the Super Lotto jackpot last year. The Barbados Lottery welcomed a winner on August 6, 2019, with a Quick Pick bet for the jackpot prize of EC$5.88 million. Later in the year, a Jamaican won the last Super Lotto jackpot for 2019 with a prize of just over EC$3 million.







The Super Lotto was established in August 2009 as the first multi-jurisdictional lottery covering several countries in the Caribbean region. The game is played in Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Maarten and the U.S. Virgin Islands.





-END-

