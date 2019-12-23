Jamaica’s New Ambassador Toni-Ann Singh Receives Instrument of Appointment and Diplomatic Passport

Jamaica’s New Ambassador Toni-Ann Singh Receives Instrument of Appointment and Diplomatic Passport

Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness presents Diplomatic Passport to Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh

By : Contributor

The Government of Jamaica has approved the issuance of a Diplomatic Passport for Miss World 2019, Toni-Ann Singh.

Earlier this morning during a courtesy call she paid to the Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Singh was presented with her documents.

Singh was conferred the title of Ambassador for Jamaica. Miss World 2019 also received her Diplomatic Passport.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Holness said:

I officially presented the documents to Toni-Ann this morning during a courtesy call which she paid at my offices. Toni-Ann will be able to travel the world with the blessing of her country as well as adding value to both the Miss World Organization and brand Jamaica,” Holness said in a tweet.

He further stated:

Toni-Ann represents something special, a generation of women, pushing forward to change the world. I am proud of her accomplishments and wish her a very successful and inspiring reign.

Singh copped the Miss World title a week ago to become the fourth Jamaican to win the Miss World title.