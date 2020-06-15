KA’JON PARRIS EARNS SPOT ON ACADEMIC ALL AMERICA COLLEGE DIVISON MEN’S AT LARGE TEAM

Last Updated on June 15, 2020

By: T. Chapman

Kittitian student athlete, Ka’jon Parris has earned a spot on the elite 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-America® College Division Men’s At-Large Team. The teams were announced on Thursday 11 June, 2020.

Young Parris achieved a 3.95 GPA as a Business Management major in his two years at Monroe College. His coach, Shirvon Greene was elated to share the news about Parris. He extended congratulations via Facebook and revealed to this medium that Parris was part of the school’s 2020 NJCAA Indoor Track and Field National Title in the 4×800 relay.

According to coach Greene, Parris is a two-time NJCAA Track and Field All-American in the 4×800 relay, a two-time USTFCCCA All-American in the 4×800 relay, and a 2020 USTFCCCA Indoor All-American in the 800-meter run.

Additionally, in 2018-19, Parris was a member of the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team.

The CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) is a national organization of collegiate athletic professionals and founded the Academic All-America® program, unquestionably regarded as the premier awards program in intercollegiate athletics for honoring combined academic and athletic excellence