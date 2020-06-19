KINGDOM OF MOROCCO CONGRATULATES PRIME MINISTER HARRIS ON HIS RE-ELECTION

Last Updated on June 19, 2020

Photo: Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris pictured with His Excellency Dr. Abderrahim Kadmiri during a courtesy call in 2019.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, June 18, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Kingdom of Morocco became the latest allied nation to extend congratulations to Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris on his re-election to serve for a second term as Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and on his Team Unity-led coalition’s historic victory in the June 05, 2020 General Elections.



The congratulations were conveyed to Prime Minister Harris by Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Federation, His Excellency Dr. Abderrahim Kadmiri, on behalf of His Majesty the King of Morocco.



“Following the general elections that took place on Friday, June 5th, 2020, I have the immense honour to congratulate Your Excellency and the three-party government of Saint Kitts & Nevis on your re-election to office,” the congratulatory letter read.



It added, “In this regard, I have the additional honour to express to Your Excellency my sincere compliments to the people and government of your beloved country, on the victory of Team Unity as well as the successful election campaign and the electoral process conducted peacefully and in an orderly and secure environment in every Kittitian and Nevisian constituency.”



The Dr. Harris-led Team Unity coalition secured nine of the eleven contested seats in the National Assembly.



In wishing the Team Unity Government, and by extension the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, another five years of preserved and extended prosperity, Ambassador Kadmiri stated, “I reiterate my commitment to consolidate the friendly relations and deepen the political mutual trust that link our two countries.”



The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Kingdom of Morocco established diplomatic relations in 2007. Presently, a national of St. Kitts and Nevis – His Excellency Mr. Ian M. Queeley – serves as Ambassador and Head of Mission of the Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco.



