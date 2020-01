Rising Star Koffee

By: Contributor

19 year old Koffee has been added to the 2020 Coachella lineup. The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will take place in Indio, California during the month of April.

Spread over two weekends, grammy-nominated Koffee will perform twice; each Saturday.







This year’s show will be headlined by Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.







As per reports, weekend one is already sold out, following the advance ticket sales.