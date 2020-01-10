Koffee to Perform During Super Bowl Weekend

By: Contributor

Young Grammy-nominated Reggae artist Koffee will perform during Super Bowl weekend, from January 31 to February 1 at Marlins Park, Miami.



The rising Reggae star was recently added to the list of performers for the Viewtopia Music Festival, one of the biggest preludes to the NFL Super Bowl.

She will perform during the dancehall segment. Other dancehall acts set to grace the stage include Shenseesa and Squash.



Also performing for the festival are Cardi B, Chris Brown, Migos, DJ Khaled, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign and Safaree.



Koffee is also slated to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which is scheduled for April 10-19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.



The young rising artiste is also booked to open for One Direction alum, Harry Styles on his international tour later this year.