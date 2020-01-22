Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas meets with Mrs. Merlene Street-Forrest and Mr. Franklyn Forrest of the Jamaica Stock Exchange

By: SKNLP



Leader of the Opposition of St. Kitts and Nevis of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas is presently attending the 15th Regional Investments and Capital Markets Conference in Jamaica as a specially invited guest. This premier financial forum, which is organised by the Jamaica Stock Exchange, is the swankest and most highly anticipated event to be held annually that brings together expert and global leaders in business and in government to present and discuss ideas and strategies necessary to the future growth of financial and business sectors.



This year’s event has been set to be the most magnificent ever as it culminates the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, which has recently been declared by Bloomberg Businessweek as one of the “Best Performing Stock Markets in the World”.



The Conference is being held at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston, from 21st to 23rd January and will focus on the theme, “The Winds of Change: Capital, Innovation & Technology”. Some of the exciting topics that will be covered over the three-day deliberations are:



– Innovation & Technology: The Future of the Capital

Market

– Technology: Driving Capital Markets Products & Services

– Re-engineering and Re-invigorating a Bold New Market

for Wealth Creation

– The Future of Emerging Markets: Changes in the Global

Environment

– The Survival of Small Island States in the Changing

Global Economy

– The Ease of Doing Business: Access to Capital as the

Pathway to Growing the Economy

– Global & Local Capital Markets: Current & Future

Opportunities, Threats & Safe-Guards

– Developing Recession-Proof Solutions: Priorities for

Boosting Growth & Reducing Poverty

– Sovereign Debt and Caribbean Economic Development –

The Way Forward

– Revolutionizing The Cannabis Industry – Overcoming the

Hurdles, Embracing the Opportunities

– Caribbean Innovation: Developing Robotics and AI for

the Caribbean Region



Prominent world leaders and captains of industry and commerce look forward to the occasion of this unique forum of leaders and experts and the deliberations, as a guide to their annual outlook and planning.



As four-term Prime Minister and one of the region’s most distinguished and respected leaders, Dr. Denzil Douglas has received a special invitation to address the conference on the topic: “Caribbean Integration as a Platform for Wealth Creation for Our People: My Commitment Past and Present”. His presentation will aim to excite the imaginations of potential investors around his NextGen SKN plans that will take St. Kitts and Nevis to the next level in a new dispensation.