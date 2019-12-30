Leading Hurricanes Batsman and Bowler Included in CWI President’s X1

Collage with Sheeno Berridge and Kieran Powell, curated by SKN PULSE, Photo Credit: CWI and Leeward Islands Cricket Board

By: T. Chapman

After an outstanding 2019 season for the Leeward Island Hurricanes, Nevisian batsman Kieran Powell and Kittitian fast bowler Sheeno Berridge have been named in the Cricket West Indies President’s XI to face Ireland on January 4 2020.

Both players topped the batting and bowling averages in the recently concluded Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 tournament and received the Richie Richardson and Curtly Ambrose awards respectively.

Their selection provides them with a golden opportunity to impress the selectors even more for future consideration.

Berridge had a productive season with 23 wickets at an average of 18.52 from 84 overs. Since making his debut back in 2017, he has been Mr. Consistent. In his short career, he has earned a call up to the West Indies B team that toured Canada in 2018.

Looking to regain his place in the West Indies setup, Powell amassed a total of 525 runs which included two centuries and two half centuries in the Super50 tournament.

This is the second time Powell has scored more than 500 runs in his List A career. Only three times this has been done by any batsman, (twice by Powell – 2017 and 2019). H was the only batsman to score over 500 runs and had an average of 58.33.

Powell is currently in Sri Lanka playing with Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club.

The President’s XI will be led by Daren Bravo.

The ful team reads: